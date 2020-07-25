Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $4.20 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.62.

RRC stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

