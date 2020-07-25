Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. Insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock worth $7,807,782 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

ABC opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

