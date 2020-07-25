Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,317,000 after purchasing an additional 293,024 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,982,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.40 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.