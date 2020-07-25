Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

SUI stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

