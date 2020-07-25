Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,751,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $268.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.92 and its 200-day moving average is $235.65. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $299.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.19.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 738 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $187,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,149.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

