Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $3.84 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

