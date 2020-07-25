Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 60,200 Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $716,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,694,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,977,645.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,536 shares of company stock valued at $144,354,129 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.