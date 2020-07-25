Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Bank of America cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

