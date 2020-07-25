Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,000 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 236,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.65.

Shares of MELI opened at $988.99 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $957.55 and a 200-day moving average of $722.17.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

