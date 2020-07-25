Radium (RADS) Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $7,590.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004665 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radium has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024383 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,079,295 coins and its circulating supply is 4,060,122 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

