QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. QTS Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.69-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.69-2.83 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In related news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QTS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

