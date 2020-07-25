Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,060,000 after purchasing an additional 193,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,070,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.