Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ROIC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

