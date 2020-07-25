Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of REXR opened at $41.88 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

