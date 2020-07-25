Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Calavo Growers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

CVGW stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

