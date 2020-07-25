Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRC. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

