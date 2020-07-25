Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Teekay Lng Partners stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 232,140 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

