Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares during the last quarter.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.