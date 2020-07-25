Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

CNK stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.75. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 198,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after buying an additional 440,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

