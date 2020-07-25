Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Increased by Piper Sandler

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $409.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

