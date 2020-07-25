Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Increased by Analyst

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

NYSE APTV opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

