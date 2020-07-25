Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Increased by Piper Sandler

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XLRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.74. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

