Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Issued By SunTrust Banks

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Union Gaming Research cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

IGT stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.49 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 556.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,379,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 949,611 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

