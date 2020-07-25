PROXIMUS/ADR’s (BGAOY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BGAOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised PROXIMUS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised PROXIMUS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. PROXIMUS/ADR has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

