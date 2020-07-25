ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Stock Price Up 5.9%

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 523,497 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,031% from the average daily volume of 46,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Get ProShares UltraShort Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.83% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.