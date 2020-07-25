ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 7.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) were up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 137,010,109 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 66,251,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

