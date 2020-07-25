Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA grew its holdings in Prologis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Prologis by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

