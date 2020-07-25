Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives $95.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4.9% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.