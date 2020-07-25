Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.18, 1,200,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 777,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $423,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,421,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,423,765 shares of company stock valued at $138,664,102 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 261.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $50,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $9,961,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

