Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.18, 1,200,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 777,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00.
In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $423,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,421,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,423,765 shares of company stock valued at $138,664,102 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 261.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $50,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $9,961,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
