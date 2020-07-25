Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.31.

PG opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

