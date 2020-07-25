Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

