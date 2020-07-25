Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $311.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

