Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.96 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

