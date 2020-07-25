Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 5th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $193,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.