Principal Financial Group (PFG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

