Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Down 5.2%

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 875,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 775,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Precision Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

