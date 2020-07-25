PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of PPL worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PPL by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in PPL by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

