Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Earnings Beat

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $39.90, approximately 1,078,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 918,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Popular by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Popular by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Popular by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

