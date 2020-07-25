Planet 13’s (PLNHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Planet 13 from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Planet 13 stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Planet 13 has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

