Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

