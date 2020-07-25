Piper Sandler Weighs in on Halliburton’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE HAL opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $58,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

