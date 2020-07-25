Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $12.50 on Thursday. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

