Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 184.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

