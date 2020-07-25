Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 352 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

AT&T stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

