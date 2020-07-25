Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $3.52 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

