Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

