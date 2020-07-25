Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 11,405 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 95,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 119,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $301.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

