Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

