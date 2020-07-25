Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Major Shareholder Sells $5,605,000.00 in Stock

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,345,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 857,293 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

