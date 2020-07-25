Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

